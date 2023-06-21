 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Anwar Maqsood 'not on social media': son Bilal Maqsood

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Pakistans eminent writer Anwar Maqsood. — Facebook/@AnwarMaqsoodTweets
Pakistan's eminent writer Anwar Maqsood. — Facebook/@AnwarMaqsoodTweets

Pakistan's eminent writer Anwar Maqsood's son has said that his father does not have any accounts on social media, refuting the fake accounts in his name. 

Prominent musician and vocalist Bilal Maqsood, who is Anwar Maqsood's son, took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that the veteran writer and television personality is "not on social media". 

"This account is fake‼️ Actually ‘ALL’ accounts in his name are fake," Bilal wrote in his tweet. 

He added that his father is not on social media. However, only the videos of him are real. "Only the videos where you see him talking are real."

Bilal categorically mentioned that even the quotes, attributed to the senior artist, floating across the internet and on messaging services with his pictures are "not his".

"Even the quotes with his pictures are not his," he tweeted.

Anwar Maqsood is a prominent Pakistani scriptwriter, television presenter, satirist, humorist, and infrequent actor.

His most famous works include the television dramas “Aangan Terha,” “Sona Chandi,” and “Half Plate,” — considered classics of Pakistan television. 

He has also gained much praise for his stage plays including Sawa 14 August,” “Pawnay 14 August,” and “Saadhay 14 August,”. 

