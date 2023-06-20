Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Qaiser’s bail petitions rejected

(From left to right)Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Qaiser. — PPI/AFP/YouTube/Geo News Live/File

Dramatic scenes were witnessed in the district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday as the central leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Qaiser and Asad Umar — slipped from the courtroom after their pleas seeking bail in cases related to the May 9 riots were dismissed.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra while pronouncing the verdict dismissed the bail petitions of the PTI leaders.



As per details, Qureshi and Umar moved the court seeking bail in a case filed against them at the Tarnol Police Station in the federal capital. Qaiser, however, sought bail in a case registered against him at the Sangjani Police Station.

The PTI leaders reached the court separately. In a bid to avoid arrest and make sure of their successful escape, Qureshi and Umar heard the verdicts while standing at the doorstep of the courtroom. As soon as the judge rejected their bail pleas, the duo hurriedly moved to the same vehicle and managed to run away from the scene.

Qaiser, however, left the courtroom moments before the judge pronounced the verdict which was reserved earlier.

More to follow...