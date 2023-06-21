 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar reveals how he deals with 'criticism and box office failures'

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi
Akshay Kumar, one of the most talented and famous actors of the Bollywood industry, finally revealed how he deals with box office failures and criticism.

During an interview, Akshay admitted that he does get affected like a normal person whenever his film doesn’t perform well or gauges criticism.

“I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when the going’s good there are all praises and when it’s not, it’s more criticism than you can imagine”, the 55-year-old actor told Financial Express.

The Hera Pheri actor also says that he does not really pay attention towards the negative comments, but also admires his ability to deal with criticism. The actor said: “You just have to keep going on, there is no other way.”

Akshay has trust over his own abilities and know that he is a hardworking actor; that's what matters the most.

He further spoke about box office failures. He claimed that numbers decide whether the film is a hit or a flop. Not only that, but he strongly believes that audience reaction play a vital role in a film’s numbers as they decided whether it’s a hit or a flop.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for Hera Pheri 3. Meanwhile, he is also gearing up for the release of OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, reports Pinkvilla.

