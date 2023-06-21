 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Babil Khan pens emotional letter for Irrfan Khan: 'I miss our laughter baba'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020
Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020

Babil Khan penned an emotional letter for his late father Irrfan Khan, mentioning that he truly misses their laughter together.

Babil dropped an iconic photo of Irrfan and wrote: "Those eyes that watch a validation which you have already explored to spiritually absorb through internal means rather than the external illusions of self-worth.”

“I’d blame your stubborn determination of committing a lifetime to transcending from innate survival instincts to a journey engraved in cultivating your creative ‘intuitions’, through means greater than 'understanding and intellect'.”

“And yet in your actions towards the compulsion of celebrity you were truthfully eager to live your/the physical experience of the very ironic phenomenon; as if even with the awareness of what was going to happen, you believed in the uncertainties of the known."

 The Qala actor further wrote: "And that for me is the seemingly unachievable mantle I want to hold in relation to the craft of acting; to be aware that a story might have a systematically planned narrative but the magic is the ability to create (through surrender) within the mechanics of artificiality, I want that enlightenment of process so dear in my palms.”

“I miss when you used to look at Ayaan and I with that glint in your eye as if nothing else existed, even after you had achieved more than a man could ask from himself, just in those moments I realised you loved being a father more than being an actor, and imagine that after being the best actor in the world. It makes me feel like I didn’t value your concern enough. I miss our laughter baba."

The Piku actor Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 after fighting with cancer. His sudden demise left the entire world in shock.  

More From Showbiz:

Vidya Balan's crime-thriller movie 'Neeyat' teaser releases: Watch

Vidya Balan's crime-thriller movie 'Neeyat' teaser releases: Watch
Zoya Akhtar admits training 'The Archies' star kids to deal with 'nepotism'

Zoya Akhtar admits training 'The Archies' star kids to deal with 'nepotism'
Manoj Bajpayee talks about his retirement plans: 'I want to move to...'

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his retirement plans: 'I want to move to...'
Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'special day' at British Parliament

Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'special day' at British Parliament
Anupam Kher takes responsibility to cater Satish Kaushik daughter's future

Anupam Kher takes responsibility to cater Satish Kaushik daughter's future
Akshay Kumar reveals how he deals with 'criticism and box office failures'

Akshay Kumar reveals how he deals with 'criticism and box office failures'
'Raanjhanaa' actor-director duo all set to team up once again for project

'Raanjhanaa' actor-director duo all set to team up once again for project
Anwar Maqsood 'not on social media': son Bilal Maqsood

Anwar Maqsood 'not on social media': son Bilal Maqsood
Comedy TV show host apologises for ‘vile’ comments against overseas Pakistanis

Comedy TV show host apologises for ‘vile’ comments against overseas Pakistanis
Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter

Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter
'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays

'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays
No pressure on converting from husband or in-laws: Sunita Marshall

No pressure on converting from husband or in-laws: Sunita Marshall
Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents

Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents
Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker

Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker
Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now
'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats

'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats
Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film
Anupam Kher relives '90s era' with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan

Anupam Kher relives '90s era' with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan
Naseeruddin Shah on marrying Ratna Pathak: 'Parents were against it because..'

Naseeruddin Shah on marrying Ratna Pathak: 'Parents were against it because..'
Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcome a 'baby girl'

Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcome a 'baby girl'