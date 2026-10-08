Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar dies of cardiac arrest at 75

Bollywood star Nana Patekar poses for photographers during a media gathering in Bombay March 3, 2004. — Reuters

Indian veteran actor Nana Patekar has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa, Indian media reported on Thursday. He was 75.



Hospital sources, cited by NDTV, said the doctors tried to revive the Bollywood actor for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response.

"Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital... he was declared dead by 5:30am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved,” DrShekhar Salkar told ANI.

The doctor said the veteran actor sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well at around 2:30am.

“But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... “So they sent his caretaker to the hospital... He took our ambulance. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive... They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead,” he added.

A medico-legal case has been registered following Patekar's death, while authorities will conduct a post-mortem examination, Dr Salkar said. According to the doctor, the actor was pronounced dead at approximately 5:10am.

Patekar was a prominent figure in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, having built a career spanning more than four decades. He was widely recognised for his work in films such as Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.

He also ventured into filmmaking, directing Prahaar: The Final Attack. In recognition of his contribution to cinema and the arts, Patekar received the Padma Shri in 2013.

Patekar entered Bollywood with the 1978 film Gaman. His work in the early 2000s further cemented his reputation, with acclaimed performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006).

His portrayal of gangster Uday Shetty in the 2007 comedy Welcome became particularly popular with audiences. He later returned to the role in Welcome Back, released in 2015.

Patekar also took on a supporting part in the comedy thriller Housefull 5.

In 2010, he appeared in the political thriller Raajneeti, a performance that earned him his fifth Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in 2016 for his performance in the Marathi film Natsamrat.

Patekar's work extended beyond acting and filmmaking. He also sang playback for several films, including Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998) and Aanch (2003).

Known particularly for his powerful performances in intense dramas and character-driven films, Patekar became a prominent name in Indian cinema. His career encompassed Hindi and Marathi films, as well as theatre.

His death marks the end of a career that lasted more than 40 years and saw him work across multiple facets of the performing arts, including acting, directing and theatre.