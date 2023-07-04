Machine Gun Kelly hits fan during concert

A fan requested Machine Gun Kelly to punch him in the face when the singer was performing a few days ago.



Taking to Instagram, MGK posted the video from the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium where he can be seen asking the fan: "Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?"



Good question - to which the fan simply replied: "I love you!"

The singer then warned his fan that it could hurt him: "I got rings on dude that s***'s gonna hurt."

"I don't know it's a lose/lose for me," he added. "I don't if I'm gonna do it, I'll consider it."

The video then cuts to Machine Gun Kelly who left the stage to go interact with the crowd and lifted the sign the fan-made to the camera that reads: "I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face."

MGK fulfilled the fan's request and landed a softer punch.







