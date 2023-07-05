The Ashes: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury.—[email protected]

England's hopes of a comeback in the Ashes series have taken a significant hit with the news that batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out for the remainder of the summer due to a dislocated shoulder.

The 25-year-old, who serves as England's vice-captain, sustained the injury while diving in the field during the second Test at Lord's, which Australia won to secure a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Scans conducted on Monday revealed the need for surgery, forcing Pope to sit out the crucial matches ahead.

Pope's absence leaves a void in England's batting lineup, and the Essex batter Dan Lawrence, 25, is the frontrunner to fill the vacancy in the upcoming third Test at Headingley, commencing on Thursday. With Lawrence being the only spare batter in the squad, England has confirmed that they will not call up a replacement for the Leeds Test, effectively ruling out the possibility of a recall for Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. Although Lawrence holds an average of 29 from 11 Tests, his last appearance dates back to the West Indies tour in March 2022.

England captain Joe Root expressed his disappointment over Pope's injury, highlighting the significant contributions he has made as vice-captain and as a player. Pope's absence will undoubtedly be felt, as he has emerged as an integral part of the team. The right-handed batter injured his right shoulder after previously dislocating his left shoulder on two occasions, necessitating surgery in 2020. Despite the setback, Pope displayed his determination by scoring 42 runs in the first innings at Lord's before aggravating the injury while fielding during Australia's second innings.

With Pope sidelined, England faces a decision on how to reconfigure their batting order for the crucial third Test. One possibility is to move the batters up a place in the order and bring in Moeen Ali at number seven, potentially bolstering the batting lineup by including Chris Woakes as an additional bowler. Former captain Joe Root, who has batted at number four, did not rule out the option of moving up to number three in the upcoming match.

Pope's absence presents a significant challenge for England as they seek to turn the tide in the Ashes series. The team will need to regroup, make strategic adjustments, and showcase their resilience as they aim to stage a comeback in the highly-anticipated Headingley Test.