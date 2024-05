PCB 'in a fix' over T20 World Cup 2024 squad

PCB to announce squad after first T20I match against England on May 22 as ICC has set May 25 as deadline

Pakistan team in a huddle in Dublin, Ireland, on May 12, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

KARACHI: As the deadline for the squad announcement nears, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing a difficult situation with regards to the finalisation of its 15-member team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, Geo News reported citing sources.



The PCB will announce the squad after first match of the T20I series against England on May 22 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set deadline of May 25 for announcing a 15-member WC squad.

It should be noted that Haris Rauf, Usman Khan and Salman Ali Agha did not get a chance to play in Ireland. While, Hasan Ali, who was added to the team as Rauf’s backup, played one match during the Ireland series.

The sources said Rauf would have to prove his 100 % fitness in the coming days ahead of the World Cup. Whereas, Usman, Salman, Hasan are expected to be incorporated in the squad as travelling reserves.

Pakistan are in Group A of the World Cup alongside arch-rivals India, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

The national side will play their first T20I World Cup match on June 6 against the USA in Dallas. While, the most anticipated clash of titans between Pakistan and India will take place on June 9 (Sunday) in New York.

After concluding the three-match T20I series against Ireland, the Green Shirts have reached England to play four T20Is from May 22 to 30, which would be their last outing before the mega event.

It is worth mentioning that the T20I series would be of significant importance for both teams as just two days after its conclusion, the World Cup will begin in the United States.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill