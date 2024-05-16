 

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe in shock after seeing 'himself'

French striker expresses shock after seeing his statue

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

French football team captain Kylian Mbappe was stunned to see his statue made of wax at Madame Tussauds, a viral video showed Thursday.

The video showed that the 25-year-old striker was amazed to observe his detailed statue accompanied by his father Wilfrid and several other people during the unveiling event in which he lifted the curtain.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward pressed the red button and the figure was revealed which shocked the striker.

“He looks more like Kylian than me," Kylian Mbappe laughed.

Mbappe is set to depart from the French League 1, as per his video statement released last week.

The forward further added that the wax figure allows him to "create connections with people" even when he's absent.

He rejoiced in the honour and closely inspected the wax of himself. Mbappe also posed for pictures with the statue.

The figure is made after four hours of photography and facial and body analysis, according to L'Equipe, with his signature folded arms celebration featuring.

The Sporbible report stated that Madame Tussauds would eventually move the impressive Mbappe wax figure to its Berlin location at a later date.

Mbappe recently said in his video statement that he would be playing his last game at the Parc des Princes.

"It's a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world."

"It's a club that I will keep in my memory my entire life. I will tell everybody, my whole life, that I had the chance to play here."

