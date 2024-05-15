Will Lionel Messi play against Orlando City following knee injury?

Argentine football legend suffered "a little knock" on his knee over the weekend

Lionel Messi will be assessed ahead of Inter Miami vs Orlando City. — Reuters/File

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi sustained a knee injury last week but continued to play to defeat CF Montreal 3-2.

This has left fans wondering if he will join his teammates on the field against Orlando City on Wednesday evening.

According to assistant coach Javier Morales, the Argentine football legend suffered "a little knock" on his knee over the weekend, ESPN reported.

Morales has revealed that Messi, 36, will be assessed ahead of Inter Miami vs Orlando City.

Morales said: "We are going to check Messi today, see how he feels today during the training session and then make a decision."

The assistant coach revealed that after the game, Messi "did the bike and jogged a little bit and felt his knee a little bit but we’ll see how he is today."

Morales added: "He trained with the players yesterday who did regenerative work, with the bicycle and a bit of jogging on the field. Now, like the rest of the players, we will evaluate them to see how they feel and who is ready."



Messi has been crucial to Inter Miami's success this season, registering 10 goals and nine assists in nine Major League Soccer (MLS) matches.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star became the first-ever player to notch five assists in a regular season game, setting an MLS record against the New York Red Bulls two days ago.

In the same match, he became the maiden MLS player to record six-total goal contributions.