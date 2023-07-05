Monday becomes hottest day ever recorded, says US climate data

Tourists visit the Temple of Heaven on a hot day in Beijing. — AFP/File

On Monday, the world experienced its hottest day on record, with temperatures soaring beyond any previously measured average.

According to initial data from US meteorologists, the average global temperature reached over 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time.

This historic event has raised concerns among scientists and meteorological agencies, attributing the extreme heat to a combination of climate change and the El Niño weather pattern.



"Earth's average surface temperature on Monday was the highest ever recorded," stated the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This unprecedented measurement surpasses the previous daily record set in July of last year. Experts from the University of California, Berkeley, emphasise that both climate change and El Niño contributed to the intense heatwave.

"We may well see a few even warmer days over the next six weeks," warned Robert Rohde, a scientist at Berkeley Earth.

While the effects of this extreme heat vary across regions, the Gulf Coast and the Southeastern United States might experience increased rainfall, as forecasted by NOAA. However, it's not just the US that is affected; the entire world is experiencing fluctuations in temperatures, which have increased steadily since the pre-industrial era.

Human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels, continue to release vast amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere, further contributing to rising temperatures.

"The roughly 2-degree Fahrenheit increase in global average surface temperature that has occurred since the pre-industrial era might seem small, but it means a significant increase in accumulated heat," warns the NOAA.

As Earth's temperatures continue to rise, we witness more frequent and severe extreme weather events, changes in habitat ranges for plants and animals, and reductions in snow cover and sea ice.

The consequences of these changes are far-reaching and impact our ecosystems and way of life.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, temperatures are expected to rise further due to the onset of an El Niño weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean.

This increase in global temperatures could have devastating consequences for vulnerable communities and ecosystems worldwide.

"We need to take urgent action to combat climate change and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions," urges environmental scientist Sarah Thompson.

"The future of our planet depends on it."

As we grapple with the reality of Earth's hottest day, it is crucial for governments, industries, and individuals to come together and implement sustainable solutions to protect our planet for future generations.

Time is of the essence, and we must act now to mitigate the effects of climate change and safeguard our world from more extreme heat waves in the future.