 
menu menu menu

Wahab Riaz earns criticism for splashing bikers in Lahore flooded roads

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Adviser to Punjab interim Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visits different areas of Lahore after heavy rains. — Twitter/@Razaazaidi
Adviser to Punjab interim Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visits different areas of Lahore after heavy rains. — Twitter/@Razaazaidi

LAHORE: Adviser to Punjab interim Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on Wednesday received massive public criticism for splashing bikers and passersby on flooded roads in Lahore.

Earlier today, incessant showers broke a 30-year-old record when the Punjab capital city received over 290mm of rain within a span of 10 hours, resulting in the death of at least seven people, officials said.

The metropolis received 291mm of rain, during which more than a dozen areas recorded more than 200mm of rain, Commissioner Lahore Mohammad Ali Randhawa said, adding this is happening due to climate change and strong monsoon.

In order to inspect conditions after the rain and monitor clearance and drainage operations, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his cabinet visited different areas of the city today.

In a video shared on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Riaz — onboard a car — could be seen driving recklessly on the flooded roads and splashing rainwater onto the passing vehicle and motorcyclists.

Reacting to Riaz’s attitude, journalist and anchorperson Raza Zaidi wrote on his Twitter handle that when a foolish person gets a position, he does so.

Another dubbed as "illegal sports minister".

A social media user said, "He is driving the car so fast and doesn't care for people on the road at all."

Rayham Wadud, another netizen, said: “Extremely awful act by Sports Minister Wahab Riaz as he can be seen driving carelessly on Lahore roads which are flooded with water after heavy rain, he can be seen splashing water onto passing vehicles and people who are riding on their bikes.”

Berating the former cricketer, some of the netizens demanded his resignation as well.

More From Pakistan:

'Two sides of coin': Wahab Riaz apologises for splashing bikers on flooded roads

'Two sides of coin': Wahab Riaz apologises for splashing bikers on flooded roads
Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen 'commits suicide' video

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen 'commits suicide'
Karachi weather: Light rain, drizzle in metropolis today

Karachi weather: Light rain, drizzle in metropolis today
Alert: River Chenab may experience 'exceptionally high' flood between July 8-10

Alert: River Chenab may experience 'exceptionally high' flood between July 8-10
Pakistan Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle

Pakistan Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle
APC proposed as major political parties stress need for political harmony

APC proposed as major political parties stress need for political harmony
Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera

Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera
Imran Khan booked in six cases including GHQ attack

Imran Khan booked in six cases including GHQ attack
Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR
EU polls observers see no signs of general elections in Pakistan this year

EU polls observers see no signs of general elections in Pakistan this year
Karachi to receive first spell of monsoon rains from Friday

Karachi to receive first spell of monsoon rains from Friday
Pakistan offers India to take advantage of multibillion-dollar CPEC project

Pakistan offers India to take advantage of multibillion-dollar CPEC project
Urban flooding alert issued for Punjab, KP and Balochistan as heavy rain hits Lahore

Urban flooding alert issued for Punjab, KP and Balochistan as heavy rain hits Lahore
Nation pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on 24th martyrdom anniversary

Nation pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on 24th martyrdom anniversary
Seven lives lost as highest rainfall in decades turns Lahore into urban swamp

Seven lives lost as highest rainfall in decades turns Lahore into urban swamp
FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years

FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years
'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims

'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims
SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime

SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime