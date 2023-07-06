PSG president says Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract if he wants to continue

Paris Saint-Germain´s French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Lorient at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 30, 2023.—AFP

During a news conference to introduce Luis Enrique as the new manager of Paris St-Germain (PSG) following the departure of Christophe Galtier, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi emphasised that Kylian Mbappe must sign a new contract if he intends to remain at the club.

Mbappe, the talented 24-year-old French striker, has informed PSG that he will not extend his contract beyond 2024. Al-Khelaifi made PSG's position clear, stating that in order for Mbappe to stay, he needs to commit to a new contract.

Al-Khelaifi emphasised the club's unwillingness to let the current best player in the world leave for free, deeming it impossible. While Mbappe has the option to activate a further year in his contract after next season, he has expressed his intention not to exercise that extension, which would enable him to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Al-Khelaifi asserted that PSG is a French club, and if Mbappe has had a change of heart about staying, it is not the club's fault. Mbappe, who joined PSG in 2017 from Monaco in a record-breaking transfer, has been a prolific goal-scorer for the club, tallying 212 goals in 260 games. He has consistently been Ligue 1's top scorer for the past five seasons and has secured five league titles during his six-year tenure at PSG.

The introduction of Luis Enrique as the new PSG manager marks his return to club management since his resignation as the Spain national team manager in December. Previously, he enjoyed a successful stint at Barcelona, where he won nine trophies in three seasons, including the treble in his first campaign.

However, Enrique inherits a PSG squad facing uncertainties, with Mbappe's future in question and doubts surrounding the continuity of Brazil forward Neymar after Lionel Messi's departure. PSG's Qatari owners are determined to build a cohesive team rather than relying solely on high-profile signings to achieve their desired success in the Champions League.

While Galtier's tenure initially showed promise, with a strong start to the last season, PSG's form declined after the World Cup break, resulting in disappointing performances in domestic cup competitions and the Champions League.

Galtier also faced off-field challenges, including allegations of racist remarks during his time at Nice, for which he will face trial in December. PSG expressed gratitude to Galtier and his assistants for their professionalism and commitment throughout the season.

The club's focus now shifts to securing Mbappe's future and embarking on a new chapter under the guidance of Luis Enrique, who faces the task of managing the transition and building a successful team to meet the ambitions of PSG's ownership.