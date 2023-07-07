Rained-out: Babar Azam, others likely to miss Haris Rauf's wedding reception

Haris Rauf with his bride Muzna Masood on Rukhsati day — Twitter/@abbasiilaiba

The national side skipper, Babar Azam, and other players will likely miss teammate Haris Rauf's reception in Rawalpindi tonight since the Pakistan team management hasn't allowed players to travel due to poor weather, sources said Friday.

As per the initial plan, players were scheduled to travel to Rawalpindi from Karachi today in the evening and set to return in the afternoon on Saturday to travel to Sri Lanka for a Test series.

However, due to poor weather and rain forecast in the country following the onset of monsoon rains, the team management has decided against taking any risk.



However, the entire team took to social media to wish the bowler.

Currently, the team is undergoing a training camp ahead of the Sri Lanka tour in Karachi, which will conclude today. The players will only train in one session at National Bank Stadium's Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center.

The players will now attend Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter's wedding ceremony tonight in Karachi.

Pakistan will play two Tests against Sri Lanka later this month. It will be the first series of the national team in the third ICC Test Championship cycle.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Expected schedule

First Test – July 16-20

Second Test – July 24-28