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PSL 11: Fakhar Zaman suspended for two matches over 'ball tampering'

Left-handed opener suspended after being found guilty of Level 3 offence for breaching Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct

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Web Desk
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March 31, 2026

Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) speaks with teammate Fakhar Zaman during the Pakistan Super League match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, March 29, 2026. — AFP
Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) speaks with teammate Fakhar Zaman during the Pakistan Super League match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, March 29, 2026. — AFP

Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman has been suspended over ball-tampering charges in Sunday’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Karachi Kings, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the cricket board, the left-handed opener has been suspended for two PSL matches after being found guilty of a Level 3 offence for breaching Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct during the match against Karachi Kings.

The incident occurred during the closing moments of the match on March 29 at Gaddafi Stadium, when on-field umpires penalised Lahore Qalandars five runs and ordered a ball change before the final over of Karachi Kings’ innings.

The development followed a brief discussion between Fakhar, Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and fast bowler Haris Rauf, during which Fakhar and Rauf were seen passing the ball between them before it was examined by the umpire.

Following consultation between the officials, the penalty was imposed and the ball replaced, a decision that proved decisive as Abbas Afridi struck a four and a six to secure a four-wicket win for Karachi Kings with three balls to spare.

On-field umpires Shahid Saikat and Faisal Khan Aafreedi, along with TV umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed, levelled the charge against Fakhar.

Fakhar denied the offence and contested the charge at a full disciplinary hearing conducted by match referee Roshan Mahanama, who reached the decision after reviewing evidence and hearing the player.

Afridi, team director Sameen Rana and team manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the proceedings.

Under Article 2.14, which relates to changing the condition of the ball in breach of PSL playing conditions, actions such as applying artificial substances, scratching the surface, interfering with the seam or deliberately roughening the ball are prohibited.

A Level 3 offence carries a minimum penalty of a one-match ban and a maximum of two matches, with any appeal required to be filed with the PSL Technical Committee within 48 hours of the referee’s written decision.

Reacting after the match, Shaheen said the team would review the incident. “I don’t know about this, and we’ll discuss. Five runs penalty… but we can’t say anything. We will see,” he said.

Lahore Qalandars are scheduled to face Multan Sultans on April 3 in Lahore and Islamabad United on April 9 in Karachi, matches Fakhar will now miss following the suspension.

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