 
menu menu menu

PMD forecasts thundershowers in Karachi

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

A girl looks out of a car window with raindrops during the seasons first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6. 2020 — Reuters
A girl looks out of a car window with raindrops during the season's first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6. 2020 — Reuters

KARACHI: Thundershowers will take place in Karachi during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast Saturday.

Several areas in the city witnessed drizzle in the early hours of the day.

In its daily forecast report, the department added that thundershowers would take place today and tomorrow (June 9) as well. Humidity in the air is at 79%, the PMD added.

In light of the rains, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday imposed a rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

All the relevant departments of KMC will remain open 24 hours, including on holidays.

Meanwhile, the heads of all departments related to rain emergencies have been instructed to be present in the offices along with their staff and to keep the necessary machinery and other necessary things ready.

Meanwhile, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Punjab, east/northeast Balochistan, and Sindh during the next 12 hours.

However, isolated heavy fall is also expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, and central and lower Sindh during the period.

As torrential monsoon rains grip Pakistan, at least 50 people — including eight children — have died in various rain-related incidents, officials said Friday.

Every year, between June and September, monsoon winds bring rains to South Asia, accounting for 70% to 80% of the region's annual rainfall.

These monsoon rains are a mixed blessing for the region.

On the one hand, they are crucial to the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security in a region of around two billion people. On the other hand, they bring landslides and floods.

"Fifty deaths have been reported in different rain-related incidents all over Pakistan since the start of the monsoon on June 25," a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) official told AFP, adding that 87 people were injured during this period.

More From Pakistan:

UK court slaps £1.5m fine on Altaf Hussain, other MQM leaders

UK court slaps £1.5m fine on Altaf Hussain, other MQM leaders

IMF meeting with PTI proves party's 'relevance': Raoof Hasan

IMF meeting with PTI proves party's 'relevance': Raoof Hasan
Govt 'approves policy' to attract $20-25bn foreign investment

Govt 'approves policy' to attract $20-25bn foreign investment
Police register case against sexual assault culprit caught on camera in Karachi

Police register case against sexual assault culprit caught on camera in Karachi
Arresting accused from court premises unlawful: SC

Arresting accused from court premises unlawful: SC
SAPM takes notice of woman's harassment in Islamabad

SAPM takes notice of woman's harassment in Islamabad
PM unveils land information and management system to enhance food security

PM unveils land information and management system to enhance food security
In detailed verdict, top court declares Imran Khan’s May 9 arrest 'unlawful'

In detailed verdict, top court declares Imran Khan’s May 9 arrest 'unlawful'
Govt decides not to try women, underage May 9 ‘rioters’ in military courts

Govt decides not to try women, underage May 9 ‘rioters’ in military courts
50 dead in monsoon-related incidents in Pakistan since June 25

50 dead in monsoon-related incidents in Pakistan since June 25
Pakistanis arrested for travelling to Israel have relatives there

Pakistanis arrested for travelling to Israel have relatives there
Pakistan marks 'Sanctity of Quran Day' with national veneration

Pakistan marks 'Sanctity of Quran Day' with national veneration
Justice Naqvi 'saved' from reference in SJC by ex-spy chief Faiz Hamid

Justice Naqvi 'saved' from reference in SJC by ex-spy chief Faiz Hamid
Suleman Lashari's legal heirs pardon SSP's son, guards

Suleman Lashari's legal heirs pardon SSP's son, guards
FO confirms 15 Pakistanis died in Greece boat disaster

FO confirms 15 Pakistanis died in Greece boat disaster
Mussarat Hilali becomes 2nd woman judge in Supreme Court

Mussarat Hilali becomes 2nd woman judge in Supreme Court
Pakistan-US relations back to normal now: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan-US relations back to normal now: PM Shehbaz
Nawaz victim of political vengeance: court

Nawaz victim of political vengeance: court