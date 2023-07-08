 
menu menu menu

'Meri pyari beti': Shahid Afridi pens heartfelt note for Aqsa on her wedding

By
Sports Desk

|July 08, 2023

Shahid Afridi with his daughter Aqsa Afridi on her rukhsati on July 7, 2023. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial
Shahid Afridi with his daughter Aqsa Afridi on her rukhsati on July 7, 2023. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial

Pakistan's cricket legend Shahid Afridi Saturday penned a heartfelt note for his eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi after her wedding with Naseer Nasir last night in Karachi.

Aqsa was married to Naseer last year in December in an intimate nikah ceremony, with the rukhsati (an event when the bride officially moves to her husband's house) to take place later.

Afridi shared some beautiful clicks from the starstudded rukhsati event on his official Twitter account, with an emotional note for his dear daughter.

The former Pakistan captain also wished the couple good luck for a new chapter in their life.

"Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms - and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first."

"May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen," he wrote.

Aqsa wore a lavish pure-red sharara embellished with golden embroidery. 

However, the picture selection for posting on the microblogging site was focused on keeping the bride's face hidden due to privacy concerns.

The event was attended by the entire Pakistan Test squad, who are practicing in Karachi these days for the Sri Lanka tour. 

Skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Hassan Ali, and Aamir Jamal were spotted at the ceremony.

Moreover, former cricketers like Moin Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammad Akram and Waqar Younis also attended the wedding ceremony.

It may be noted that Afridi's second daughter Ansha Afridi is married to Pakistan pacer Shaheen, and her rukhsati will take place by the end of this year. 

More From Sports:

Bilawal leads high-powered panel to decide Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India

Bilawal leads high-powered panel to decide Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India
Wimbledon: Swiatek sets up clash with Bencic after victory over Martic

Wimbledon: Swiatek sets up clash with Bencic after victory over Martic
Messi may reunite with Barca teammates Busquets, Alba at Inter Miami

Messi may reunite with Barca teammates Busquets, Alba at Inter Miami
Tamim Iqbal takes back retirement after Bangladesh PM's intervention

Tamim Iqbal takes back retirement after Bangladesh PM's intervention
Rained-out: Babar Azam, others likely to miss Haris Rauf's wedding reception

Rained-out: Babar Azam, others likely to miss Haris Rauf's wedding reception
Mark Wood's heroics not enough as third Ashes Test hangs in balance

Mark Wood's heroics not enough as third Ashes Test hangs in balance
Just Stop Oil funder warns of more disruptions in high-profile sporting events

Just Stop Oil funder warns of more disruptions in high-profile sporting events
Negotiations stalled as Chelsea, Brighton clash over Caicedo's price

Negotiations stalled as Chelsea, Brighton clash over Caicedo's price
Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

PSG sign Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar on free transfers

PSG sign Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar on free transfers
After Ronaldo, Al-Nassr offers €20m to this player

After Ronaldo, Al-Nassr offers €20m to this player
Real Madrid welcome 18-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe

Real Madrid welcome 18-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe
WATCH: Haris Rauf makes 'Dhoom' entry at mehndi ceremony

WATCH: Haris Rauf makes 'Dhoom' entry at mehndi ceremony
Alamgir Tareen's death: Condolences from cricket fraternity pour in on Twitter

Alamgir Tareen's death: Condolences from cricket fraternity pour in on Twitter
What is Novak Djokovic's advice for fans?

What is Novak Djokovic's advice for fans?
Pak vs SL: Ramiz Raja makes come back to commentary box

Pak vs SL: Ramiz Raja makes come back to commentary box
Big Bash League dates announced with new finals structure

Big Bash League dates announced with new finals structure
Insistent Australia say 'nothing wrong' in Barristow dismissal

Insistent Australia say 'nothing wrong' in Barristow dismissal