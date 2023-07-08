'Meri pyari beti': Shahid Afridi pens heartfelt note for Aqsa on her wedding

Shahid Afridi with his daughter Aqsa Afridi on her rukhsati on July 7, 2023. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial

Pakistan's cricket legend Shahid Afridi Saturday penned a heartfelt note for his eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi after her wedding with Naseer Nasir last night in Karachi.



Aqsa was married to Naseer last year in December in an intimate nikah ceremony, with the rukhsati (an event when the bride officially moves to her husband's house) to take place later.

Afridi shared some beautiful clicks from the starstudded rukhsati event on his official Twitter account, with an emotional note for his dear daughter.

The former Pakistan captain also wished the couple good luck for a new chapter in their life.

"Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms - and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first."

"May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen," he wrote.



Aqsa wore a lavish pure-red sharara embellished with golden embroidery.

However, the picture selection for posting on the microblogging site was focused on keeping the bride's face hidden due to privacy concerns.

The event was attended by the entire Pakistan Test squad, who are practicing in Karachi these days for the Sri Lanka tour.

Skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Hassan Ali, and Aamir Jamal were spotted at the ceremony.

Moreover, former cricketers like Moin Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammad Akram and Waqar Younis also attended the wedding ceremony.

It may be noted that Afridi's second daughter Ansha Afridi is married to Pakistan pacer Shaheen, and her rukhsati will take place by the end of this year.