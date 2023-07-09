Russia accuses Turkey of violating agreements by releasing Ukrainian fighters

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, frome left: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, defenders of the Azovstal steel plant Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha, Denys Prokopenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, defender of the Azovstal Serhii Volynskyi, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and deputy commander of the Azov regiment Svyatoslav Palamar pose for the picture inside a plane during their flight from Turkey to Ukraine, Saturday, July 8, 2023.President Office

Tensions have flared between Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey following Ukraine's decision to repatriate members of the Azov regiment from Turkey, which has drawn strong condemnation from the Kremlin.

The Azov regiment, comprised of fighters with ultranationalist ties, had been defending a steel works in Mariupol before falling into the hands of Russian forces in 2022.

Russia has accused both Ukraine and Turkey of violating existing agreements, expressing its outrage over the return of the Ukrainian prisoners.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Russia's disapproval, saying, "The return of Azov commanders from Turkey to Ukraine is nothing but a direct violation of the terms of existing agreements." Peskov further highlighted that Russia was not informed about the transfer of the Azov commanders, stressing the breach of the agreement that stipulated the fighters should remain in Turkey until the conflict concluded.



The repatriation of the Azov regiment troops has strained relations between Russia and Turkey, with the Kremlin suggesting that Turkey's decision may be driven by its desire to demonstrate solidarity ahead of the upcoming NATO summit. Peskov remarked, "Preparations for the NATO summit are underway, and of course, there has been a lot of pressure on Turkey." The move by Turkey has the potential to impact diplomatic relations between the two countries and adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict.

As the conflict continues, the international community will be closely watching the impact of these events on regional stability and diplomatic relations.

