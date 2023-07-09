 
menu menu menu

Russia accuses Turkey of violating agreements by releasing Ukrainian fighters

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, frome left: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, defenders of the Azovstal steel plant Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha, Denys Prokopenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, defender of the Azovstal Serhii Volynskyi, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and deputy commander of the Azov regiment Svyatoslav Palamar pose for the picture inside a plane during their flight from Turkey to Ukraine, Saturday, July 8, 2023.President Office
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, frome left: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, defenders of the Azovstal steel plant Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha, Denys Prokopenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, defender of the Azovstal Serhii Volynskyi, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and deputy commander of the Azov regiment Svyatoslav Palamar pose for the picture inside a plane during their flight from Turkey to Ukraine, Saturday, July 8, 2023.President Office 

Tensions have flared between Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey following Ukraine's decision to repatriate members of the Azov regiment from Turkey, which has drawn strong condemnation from the Kremlin. 

The Azov regiment, comprised of fighters with ultranationalist ties, had been defending a steel works in Mariupol before falling into the hands of Russian forces in 2022.

Russia has accused both Ukraine and Turkey of violating existing agreements, expressing its outrage over the return of the Ukrainian prisoners. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Russia's disapproval, saying, "The return of Azov commanders from Turkey to Ukraine is nothing but a direct violation of the terms of existing agreements." Peskov further highlighted that Russia was not informed about the transfer of the Azov commanders, stressing the breach of the agreement that stipulated the fighters should remain in Turkey until the conflict concluded.

The repatriation of the Azov regiment troops has strained relations between Russia and Turkey, with the Kremlin suggesting that Turkey's decision may be driven by its desire to demonstrate solidarity ahead of the upcoming NATO summit. Peskov remarked, "Preparations for the NATO summit are underway, and of course, there has been a lot of pressure on Turkey." The move by Turkey has the potential to impact diplomatic relations between the two countries and adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict.

As the conflict continues, the international community will be closely watching the impact of these events on regional stability and diplomatic relations.

More From World:

Ukraine deserves NATO membership: Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine deserves NATO membership: Tayyip Erdogan
World's hottest day record beaten for third time in a week

World's hottest day record beaten for third time in a week
Study reveals how snakes under stress can be similar to humans

Study reveals how snakes under stress can be similar to humans
Amid protests, IAEA chief calls on top South Korean diplomat

Amid protests, IAEA chief calls on top South Korean diplomat
Two Iranian cops killed in ‘terrorist attack’ on police station

Two Iranian cops killed in ‘terrorist attack’ on police station
Russia mocks US supply of cluster bombs to Ukraine as sign of 'weakness'

Russia mocks US supply of cluster bombs to Ukraine as sign of 'weakness'

Seven killed in Indian village election clashes

Seven killed in Indian village election clashes
2 killed, 1 missing as oil platform catches fire in Gulf of Mexico

2 killed, 1 missing as oil platform catches fire in Gulf of Mexico
Who is the BBC presenter accused of paying teen £35,000 for graphic pics?

Who is the BBC presenter accused of paying teen £35,000 for graphic pics?
Fence-mending: 'Good cop' Janet Yellen tells China, US to be 'good climate boys'

Fence-mending: 'Good cop' Janet Yellen tells China, US to be 'good climate boys'
Apartment building collapse in Recife, Brazil, claims 8 lives

Apartment building collapse in Recife, Brazil, claims 8 lives
Banned bombs: What are cluster munitions and should Ukraine get them?

Banned bombs: What are cluster munitions and should Ukraine get them?
BBC presenter suspended amid accusations of paying teenager for explicit pics

BBC presenter suspended amid accusations of paying teenager for explicit pics
Helter Skelter: Charles Manson cult killer Leslie Van Houten likely to go free

Helter Skelter: Charles Manson cult killer Leslie Van Houten likely to go free
Tomatoes more expensive than petrol in India

Tomatoes more expensive than petrol in India
US destroys last of chemical weapons stockpile: Biden

US destroys last of chemical weapons stockpile: Biden
Erdogan to host Putin, stresses mediation role in resolving Ukraine conflict

Erdogan to host Putin, stresses mediation role in resolving Ukraine conflict
Top British TV Host suspended after paying teen £35,000 for explicit images

Top British TV Host suspended after paying teen £35,000 for explicit images