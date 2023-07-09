Pakistan on ‘alert’ after India releases water in River Ravi

A crow flies over Ravi River as water levels rise after India releases water unexpectedly last year. — Online/File

Approximately 65,000 cusecs of water expected within next 20-24 hours.

NDMA warns of low-level floods in Punjab's Jassar region.



Flood relief camps established along River Ravi's banks.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued a fresh warning regarding the possibility of "low floods" in River Ravi after India released approximately 185,000 cusecs of water from the Ujh Barrage.

Citing the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), the NDMA stated: "Considering previous record approx 65,000 cusecs is expected to reach within [the] next 20-24 hours."



This, the NDMA said, may lead to low floods in the floodplain areas of Punjab's Jassar region.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the disaster management authority wrote: "As per PCIW, India has released approx 185,000 cusecs water from Ujh Barrage (River Ravi).

"As per previous record, last year India had also released 173,000 cusecs and approx one third of released water i.e. 60,000 cusecs reached at Jassar causing Low Flood level (gauging point on River Ravi)."

It further warned: "Therefore as per PCIW, considering the previous record approx 65,000 cusecs is expected to reach within next 20-24 hours.



"Likely Impact: As per flood limits of River Ravi at Jassar, low flood in the floodplain areas is expected."

However, the authority stated that, per NDMA’s guidelines, local administration is vigilantly monitoring the situation until 20 July.

It further advised the public to stay informed and follow guidelines from the relevant administration.

Relief camps set up

Meanwhile, the local administration and relief agencies have made arrangements to deal with any untoward situation.

According to reports, the water level has increased in River Ravi while flood warnings have been issued in Hafizabad and Narowal, and relief camps have been set up at various places along rivers and canals.

Moreover, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal, with a risk of flooding in River Sutlej and associated tributaries including Bhimber, Deg, Palkho and Basantar.

Flood risk in Chenab

Gujarat Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain said that two relief camps have been established near Kot Ghulam due to the fear of flooding in River Chenab.

He has said that the area from Kot Ghulam to Kot Nikka had been affected by the flood, adding that administrative officers visited the spot and assessed the damage.

Moreover, the Gujrat DG said 139,492 cusecs of water was recorded upstream and 118,692 cusecs downstream at Head Marala, situated on River Chenab.

Hussain said the water flow is normal in all places, adding that 10mm of rain has been recorded in Gujarat during the last 24 hours.



He further added that the water flow is being monitored regularly, and all departments were active to deal with emergencies.

Water level in Sutlej 'normal'

The Irrigation Department has said that the water situation in the Sutlej River is normal.

It said that the water inflow at Islam Headworks is 3319 cusecs while the outflow is 2335 cusecs.

The district administration says that low-lying area residents are being warned about possible flooding.