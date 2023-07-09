'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf with his wife Muzna Masood on reception day. — Instagram/@harisraufofficial

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who just got married and welcome his wife Muzna Masood Malik home, shared a thread of his wedding photos with a heartwarming caption as he embarks on a new journey of his life.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old star bowler shared pictures from the wedding events — mehndi, rukhsati and reception. "It’s always been you!" wrote Haris along with a heart emoji.

The pictures show the newly-wed couple dressed up for the wedding events. One of the pictures, which was taken on the day of the reception, is taken in a cricket stadium.

Haris tied the knot with his wife in a Nikah ceremony last year in December while the rukhsati took place this month.

The wedding festivities for the fast bowler kicked off with a fun night filled with exuberant dance and qawali.

As the events for the couple's wedding officially began, several videos from the qawali night surfaced on social media. Later, a mehndi event was held followed by rukhsati and a reception ceremony.

Haris wore a black sherwani on the rukhsati while Muzna donned a red-coloured lehnga with gold embellishments. The pair matched on the reception day as the bowler wore a cream-coloured coat and paired it with black pants while the bride wore a light-pink lehenga with silver work.

Social media users went gaga over the newly-wed duo as they both looked beautiful in all the events.