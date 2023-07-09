 
'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife

By
Sports Desk

|July 09, 2023

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf with his wife Muzna Masood on reception day.
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf with his wife Muzna Masood on reception day. — Instagram/@harisraufofficial

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who just got married and welcome his wife Muzna Masood Malik home, shared a thread of his wedding photos with a heartwarming caption as he embarks on a new journey of his life.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old star bowler shared pictures from the wedding events — mehndirukhsati and reception. "It’s always been you!" wrote Haris along with a heart emoji. 

The pictures show the newly-wed couple dressed up for the wedding events. One of the pictures, which was taken on the day of the reception, is taken in a cricket stadium. 

Haris tied the knot with his wife in a Nikah ceremony last year in December while the rukhsati took place this month. 

The wedding festivities for the fast bowler kicked off with a fun night filled with exuberant dance and qawali

As the events for the couple's wedding officially began, several videos from the qawali night surfaced on social media. Later, a mehndi event was held followed by rukhsati and a reception ceremony. 

Haris wore a black sherwani on the rukhsati while Muzna donned a red-coloured lehnga with gold embellishments. The pair matched on the reception day as the bowler wore a cream-coloured coat and paired it with black pants while the bride wore a light-pink lehenga with silver work. 

Social media users went gaga over the newly-wed duo as they both looked beautiful in all the events. 

