Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

Jamie Foxx, who had been hospitalized in April due to a sudden medical issue, has made his first public appearance since the incident.

A recent video shared by TMZ captured Foxx on a boat in the Chicago River, where he seemed to be in good health. In the footage, he can be seen flashing a peace sign to the camera while accompanied by several other guests.

This marked a significant milestone for Foxx as it confirmed his progress on the road to recovery. Following the release of the video, the actor issued a personal statement expressing gratitude to his fans for their support and stating that he felt blessed during his journey to regain his health.



Throughout the past few weeks, details regarding Foxx's condition have been scarce. However, his daughter mentioned in late May that he had been recuperating and engaging in activities such as playing pickleball.

In April, Foxx was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta due to a medical complication. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the situation at that time and reassured the public that he was receiving prompt medical attention and well on his way to recovery.

The family requested privacy during this challenging period while expressing their gratitude for the prayers and affection they had received.