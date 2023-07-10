 
menu menu menu

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization
Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

Jamie Foxx, who had been hospitalized in April due to a sudden medical issue, has made his first public appearance since the incident. 

A recent video shared by TMZ captured Foxx on a boat in the Chicago River, where he seemed to be in good health. In the footage, he can be seen flashing a peace sign to the camera while accompanied by several other guests.

This marked a significant milestone for Foxx as it confirmed his progress on the road to recovery. Following the release of the video, the actor issued a personal statement expressing gratitude to his fans for their support and stating that he felt blessed during his journey to regain his health. 

Throughout the past few weeks, details regarding Foxx's condition have been scarce. However, his daughter mentioned in late May that he had been recuperating and engaging in activities such as playing pickleball.

In April, Foxx was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta due to a medical complication. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the situation at that time and reassured the public that he was receiving prompt medical attention and well on his way to recovery. 

The family requested privacy during this challenging period while expressing their gratitude for the prayers and affection they had received.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all video

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’
Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival

Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival
Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’ video

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’
Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show

Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show
Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie

Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie
Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change

Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change
Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show video

Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show
Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post
Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’

Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’
BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos

BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’
Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere video

Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere
Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season

Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday