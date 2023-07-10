 
WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

By
Sports Desk

|July 10, 2023

Wrestler Roman Reigns. — Reuters/File
Wrestler Roman Reigns. — Reuters/File 

Roman Reigns is the finest pro wrestler of all time as he has dominated the competition after returning back to the ring in 2020, Ringside News reported. 

Reigns has no plans of stopping anytime soon as he recently set another WrestleMania record by surpassing Hulk Hogan as being the longest-reigning champion in WWE history.

The Tribal Chief has now reached 1,042 days as champion which was earlier set by Hogan, making it the longest one since WrestleMania's creation in 1985. 

"This accolade was previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Hogan, whose first reign as WWF Champion lasted 1,474 days. That said, only 1,041 days of that reign were part of the WrestleMania era," according to Ringside News

Reigns had previously been presented with a new championship when he surpassed 1,000 days as champion. He has set his eyes on breaking more records. 

This week, Jey Uso also challenged Reigns to a SummerSlam match on Smackdown. 

Previously, Reigns also won the Universal Championship at Payback in August 2020. He dethroned The Fiend in a triple-threat match that included Braun Strowman. 

Later, he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Titles.

