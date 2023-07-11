 
Drizzle likely tonight as Karachi braces for monsoon rains

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Raindrops on a glass window seen in this representational image. — Unsplash
As Karachi braces for full-intensity monsoon rains, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the weather in the port city is likely to remain cloudy with chances of drizzling at night today on Tuesday.

The latest weather update issued by the Met Department said that the cloudy weather will persist for at least a day.

Meanwhile, the mercury can shoot up to 36°C and drop as low as 29.5°C under the effect of likely rain.

As per the Met Office, the humidity level in the atmosphere in Karachi is currently 61%, while western winds are blowing at a speed of 23 to 24 kilometres per hour.

While predicting the time for the monsoon spell to hit the country, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman urged the public and authorities concerned including non-government organisations (NGOs) to remain alert, keeping in view the urban flooding risk.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in north/northeastern Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal, with high or very high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and its associated Nullahs — Bhimber, Aik, Deg, Palkhu and Basanter — are expected.

"Above condition may cause urban flooding in municipal areas and landsliding in hilly regions," the NDMA added.

Meanwhile, Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, and Shaheed Benazirabad are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall under the spell.

