Balochistan Awami Party picks 'human eye' as polling symbol

Nausheen Yusuf

|July 11, 2023

(Representational) A person holds an eye for a humanoid robot.
(Representational) A person holds an eye for a humanoid robot. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual move, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Tuesday decided to change its election symbol to a "human eye".

The decision came after a consultative meeting of the party, chaired by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. 

It was attended by Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi, Minister of State Ehsan Riki, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senior Minister Noor Muhammad Damar and others.

During the meeting, participants consulted on party matters and the upcoming elections.

In light of the decision, a delegation met officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and requested the allocation of the new symbol.

Previously, the party contested elections with the symbol of a cow.

The BAP was launched ahead of the July 2018 general election to "focus on Balochistan’s issues".

