President Zardari begins China visit with CPEC push as ties mark 75-year milestone

President Asif Ali Zardari receives a warm welcome upon his arrival in Changsu, China, on April 26, 2026. — Screengrab via X@PresOfPakistan

Trip centres on economic cooperation, corridor collaboration.

Hunan official Hu Xusheng receives President in Changsha.

Envoys from both nations, senior officials present at arrival.



President Asif Ali Zardari touched down in China just after midnight on Saturday, beginning an official visit centred on strengthening economic and trade ties, with a focus on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a statement from his office, he arrived in Changsha and was received by Hu Xusheng, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial People’s Congress.

“[The] ambassadors of China in Pakistan and Pakistan in China were also present on the occasion,” the President’s Secretariat said.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider bade the president farewell at Allama Iqbal International Airport, according to state broadcaster Pakistan Television Corporation.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said the president is scheduled to visit Hunan province’s Changsha from April 25 to 27, followed by Hainan province’s Sanya from April 28 to May 1.

“During the visit, the president will hold meetings with provincial leadership to review the full spectrum of Pakistan–China ties, with particular focus on economic and trade cooperation as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” the statement added.

According to the FO, the visit forms part of the “longstanding tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China and carries special significance as both countries mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year”.

It further noted that the trip reflects the “deep commitment” of both sides to further strengthen the strategic cooperative partnership.

Last year, President Zardari travelled to China on a 10-day official visit, where he met senior Chinese leadership to deepen bilateral ties, expand cooperation across sectors and push forward shared priorities.

Six MoUs were signed between the Sindh government and business partners, covering agriculture, defence, energy, rail connectivity and farmer training, with plans to scale these initiatives to other provinces.