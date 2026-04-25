Pakistan's indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite launched, says ISPR

Pakistan’s indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite (EO-3) is being launched from China’s Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center (TSLC) on April 25, 2026. — Facebook/ISPR/screengrab

EO-3 satellite will provide imaging data: ISPR

Says it will support socio-economic development.

PM acknowledges China's support in space domain.



ISLAMABAD: In a historic achievement, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) on Saturday announced that the country’s indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite (EO-3) was launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre (TSLC), China.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the launch of the EO-3 satellite is yet another significant milestone, a step forward in Pakistan’s journey towards self-reliance and technological excellence.

The satellite will provide imaging data to revolutionise urban planning, disaster management, food security and environmental protection.

The successful launch of the EO-3 Satellite will serve as the edifice for an integrated Earth Observation System to support national priorities across multiple sectors and will contribute towards sustainable socio-economic development, said the military’s media wing.

On this historic occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the professional excellence and commitment of Suparco’s engineers and scientists.

The premier also acknowledged the unwavering support of Pakistan’s all-weather friend, China, in the space domain.

It is pertinent to mention that Suparco successfully launched Pakistan’s second indigenous Electro-Optical satellite from the Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre, China, in February this year.