Pakistan to launch electric cart service at major airports

A family ridding electric shuttle service at Saddar area in Rawalpindi, September 14, 2026. — Online

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has decided to introduce an electric cart service at major airports to facilitate passenger movement between key areas within terminal premises.

According to PAA, the service will be launched in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Multan airports in the first stage.

A tender has already been issued for the procurement of electric cart service, it said.

The facility will enable passengers to travel from parking areas to concourse halls and return to the parking areas from the terminal building.

PAA Director Commercial Rabia Salmi said that passengers will be able to book electric carts through an app, adding that the initiative would significantly ease travel, particularly for elderly individuals.

The announcement comes days after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting aimed at developing a joint strategy to improve airport operations and public convenience.

During the meeting held on April 22, officials approved the installation of advanced screening machinery to improve the checking system.

It was further agreed that joint counters would be established, introducing a single-point checking mechanism to reduce delays. Progress on installing e-gates was also assessed.

"A unified checking system on a single scanner will save significant time," Naqvi noted, adding that better coordination among institutions is essential to reduce crowding and long queues at airports.