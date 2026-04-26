Pakistan's stance on Pahalgam false flag operation vindicated globally: info minister

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar adddresses press conference on April 26, 2026. — PID

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that one year after the Pahalgam false flag operation, India’s narrative surrounding the event had failed to gain international credibility.

Speaking during a special address marking the anniversary, Tarar said the developments over the past year had reinforced Pakistan’s position and raised questions over India’s claims regarding the incident.

He was referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul a year ago, in which the premier presented Pakistan’s stance on the issue and criticised India’s handling of the situation.

The longtime neighbouring adversaries went to war in May last year after India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Without offering any evidence, New Delhi had accused Islamabad of orchestrating the deadly attack in Pahalgam — a charge that Islamabad denied and also asked it to hold a neutral investigation.

India followed the baseless accusations with unlawful missile strikes inside Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians and security personnel.

Pakistan responded by downing Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, dozens of drones, and destroying an S-400 defence system.

The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

Addressing the presser earlier today, the information minister said that the prime minister, while speaking to cadets at PMA Kakul on April 26, 2025, had clearly articulated Pakistan’s stance on the Pahalgam incident, rejecting baseless allegations and calling for an end to the blame game associated with such events.

He recalled that a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held on April 24 last year had also given a comprehensive response to the allegations, followed by the prime minister’s visit to Kakul, where he delivered a historic address responding to the Pahalgam false flag operation.

Tarar said the prime minister had termed the Pahalgam incident a “tragedy” and expressed sympathy with the victims, while conveying Pakistan’s concern and sorrow at the international level.

“The prime minister made it clear that the recurring pattern of baseless accusations under the cover of such incidents must stop,” he added.

Contrasting Pakistan’s position with that of India, the minister said Pakistan had consistently condemned terrorism and remained engaged in combating the menace, whereas, he said, India had failed to adopt a clear stance in this regard.

He said the distinction between a country fighting terrorism and one promoting it had become evident before the international community.

The information minister further said: "Pakistan had maintained a clear and consistent policy against terrorism, while continuing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region... Truth prevails, and Pakistan’s stance has been vindicated at the global level.”

He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, stating that they were capable of responding effectively to any misadventure.

Tarar concluded by saying that the address delivered at PMA Kakul laid the foundation for a sustained diplomatic and strategic narrative, which, he said, had contributed to enhancing Pakistan’s standing internationally, including among overseas Pakistanis.