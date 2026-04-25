Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Dr Faisal to relinquish charge

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Mohammad Faisal gestures during an interview. —Reporter

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Mohammad Faisal, will relinquish his charge and return to Islamabad, according to sources within the Foreign Office.

It has been learnt that Dr Faisal will be relinquishing his charge by April 27. He had assumed the role in August 2023.

Sources confirmed that Tipu Usman has been nominated as his successor. He is currently serving as Chief of Protocol to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A formal agrément for his appointment has already been dispatched to British authorities, with his posting expected to commence soon.

Dr Faisal, a seasoned career diplomat, oversaw Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement in the UK during a period marked by both cooperation and challenges across political and diaspora fronts.

Dr Faisal has served in several important positions. He was previously Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson. He also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany before coming to the UK.

He shot to fame during last year’s India-Pakistan short war. Dr Faisal won praise for appearing on BBC, Sky News and other channels and effectively defended Pakistan’s position. Prior to that, he became a regular face on the UK media defending Pakistan against India’s allegations over the Pahalgaam attacks.