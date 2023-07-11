Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits

This picture taken on June 27, 2023 shows mountaineer Shehroze Kashif displaying his picture on a phone during one of his expeditions, after an interview with AFP inside his home in Lahore.

Shehroze Kashif, a Pakistani mountaineer, faces extreme weather conditions in his attempt to conquer the world's highest mountains, but the biggest challenge for him lies in securing the necessary funding.

Kashif, at the age of 21, aims to become the youngest person to summit all peaks above 8,000 meters in Pakistan and Asia this year. Reaching Everest alone cost him around $60,000, and summiting all the 14 "super peaks" can require hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This task becomes even more difficult in a country facing an economic crisis. Despite these challenges, the young climber remains determined to achieve his record-breaking summit attempt.

"My father sold my car and a piece of land... that's how I did Everest," Kashif told AFP from his home in Lahore, the sub-tropical, low-altitude city where he was born.



Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif speaks with AFP while standing next to his Guinness records certificates inside his home in Lahore.

Only around 50 people are believed to have climbed all 14 super peaks, the youngest being Mingma Gyabu "David" Sherpa of Nepal, who summited them all by age 30.

To break this record, Kashif still has three mountains to conquer: China's Shishapangma, and Cho Oyu and Manaslu in Nepal, having to re-climb the latter after a new, higher summit was officially recognised in 2021.

Hot on Kashif's heels is Adriana Brownlee, a 22-year-old British-Spanish mountaineer who is also racing to be the youngest to scale all the eight-thousanders.

Kashif describes Brownlee — the youngest woman to climb the world's second-highest peak, K2 — as "sharing the same stage".

This picture taken on June 27, 2023 shows mountaineer Shehroze Kashif posing for a photo next to his Guinness records certificates during an interview with AFP inside his home in Lahore.

But unlike Brownlee, who has climbed 10 eight-thousanders, Kashif does not have international sponsorship and said he even struggles to get backers in Pakistan.

Brownlee will also need to re-summit Manaslu, in what would be her third attempt to scale the peak since first climbing it.

"I think she's waiting for me (to do it) actually," Kashif said with a laugh.

Climbing summits, breaking records

Kashif first became interested in climbing aged 11, when most Pakistani boys his age are building up their cricket skills.

Instead, he climbed the 3,885-metre Himalayan peak Makra in northern Pakistan.

He has racked up a string of records since then, with scarcely enough space in his Twitter bio to list them all.

This picture taken on June 27, 2023 shows mountaineer Shehroze Kashif (L) training with coach Shamoz Khan at a gym in Lahore.

Kashif is the youngest person to climb K2 and the youngest to climb both of the world´s two highest mountains.

He is also the youngest to climb Pakistan's Broad Peak, the world's 12th highest mountain and his first eight-thousander — a feat that earned him the moniker "Broad Boy".

"It's not about only climbing the mountains. It's about the energy that you absorb from the mountains," Kashif said.

"Every mountain has its own charm. It's own aura of... danger and adventure and happiness."

Scaling amid danger

With memorial plaques dotting the hills of the eight-thousanders, Kashif is aware of his pursuit's risks.

"These guys were here with the same potential, same passion, same enthusiasm, same determination and same tolerance (as me)," he said.

This picture taken on June 27, 2023 shows mountaineer Shehroze Kashif speaking during an interview with AFP inside his home in Lahore.

Kashif's most dangerous climb was up the world's ninth-highest peak, Nanga Parbat, in July 2022.

He and his climbing partner Fazal Ali got lost in bad weather after summiting, and soon ran out of oxygen, food and water.

"I started hallucinating," Kashif said. "My head was working (but the) rest of my body was just totally numb."

This picture taken on June 27, 2023 shows mountaineer Shehroze Kashif training at a gym in Lahore.

When Kashif woke from a rest, he was surprised to be alive, and determined to survive. After six hours of trekking, the pair made it to one of the mountain's base camps.

"The thing that I was most afraid of (is) that I don't want to die without knowing what my body is capable of."