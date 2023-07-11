North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019.— Reuters/File

In a recent development, Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has claimed that North Korea successfully repelled a US spy drone plane that was flying over nearby waters on Monday.

Kim Yo-jong issued a strong warning, stating that there would be dire consequences if the United States persists in its reconnaissance activities in the region. However, both the US and South Korea have dismissed North Korea's allegations and called for restraint to avoid further escalation.

This statement comes at a time of heightened tension, following North Korea's recent series of missile tests, which have exacerbated the already strained relations between the nations.

According to Kim Yo-jong, the US spy plane violated North Korea's eastern exclusive economic zone on eight separate occasions on Monday. She further asserted that North Korea promptly scrambled its warplanes to intercept and repel the intruding aircraft.

Kim Yo-jong cautioned that if the US spy planes continue to intrude into North Korea's economic water zone, particularly within the 20-40 kilometer section, a "shocking incident" could transpire in the future. North Korea's defense ministry had previously accused the US of repeatedly violating its "inviolable airspace" with strategic reconnaissance planes and warned of potential consequences, including the possibility of shooting down approaching aircraft. However, the US has strongly denied these allegations, emphasizing its commitment to operating within the boundaries of international law.

In response to the escalating tensions, the US State Department called on North Korea to refrain from any further escalatory actions and urged the nation to engage in meaningful diplomacy. South Korea's joint chiefs of staff also refuted the claim that the US had flown any spy planes into North Korean territory, stating that the US was conducting routine reconnaissance activities in coordination with South Korea's military.

Kim Yo-jong issued another statement on Tuesday, asserting that the increasing US reconnaissance activities were encroaching upon North Korea's sovereignty. She warned that if these actions persist, US forces would face critical consequences.