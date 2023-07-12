Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash

Pakistan and Indian skippers Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma pose with the Asia Cup trophy. — AFP

The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023 matches, and the most anticipated match between the arch-rivals will be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, an official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Wednesday.



BCCI Tresarurer Arun Dhumal, who is currently in Durban for ICC meetings alongside Secretary Jay Shah, said that the schedule of the Asia Cup has also been finalised.

Dhumal also confirmed that Shah met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf during which matters related to the tournament were discussed.

"Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final," he said.

When asked about Pakistani sports minister Ehsan Mazari’s statement, the BCCI official rubbished reports claiming India will travel to neighbouring countries for the tournament.

"There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised," Dhumal maintained.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule

According to the BCCI treasurer, India is likely to play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Dambulla, just like in the 2010 edition.

The only match Green Shirts are scheduled to play on home soil will be against Nepal, while the other three games are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.

The matches in Pakistan are likely to be played in Lahore.

The tournament is slated to be played from August 31 to September 17, for which the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has already announced the mega event will be played under the hybrid model.