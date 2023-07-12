Police dismiss two cases against Umar Farooq Zahoor by ex-wife Sophia Mirza

Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor (right) and his former wife Khushbakht Mirza, aka Sophia Mirza. — Reporter

DUBAI/LONDON: The Lahore Police have dismissed two cases against Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor registered around 15 years ago against him by his former wife Khushbakht Mirza, aka Sophia Mirza, during the custody battle of their twin daughters.

The Lahore Police said its investigation found that there was no evidence and merit in Mirza's two applications against Zahoor and Mirza, after registering the cases, didn't cooperate with the police despite several requests and didn't produce any evidence at any stage in support of her claims.

Police Station Race Course officer Rehan Anwar has disposed of the cases after a thorough investigation.

The police officer wrote in his report that Mirza registered the first case in 2009 against Zahoor, alleging that he, along with Malik Shahid, had conspired to kidnap their minor daughters Zainab and Zuneirah from PC Hotel in Karachi and that the minors should be returned to their mother.

Rehan Anwar said the investigation, in this case, was conducted by Muhammad Basharat Hassan (ASI/INV) at Police Station Race Course, Lahore.

"The investigating officer repeatedly called the complainant through an official order, but she did not appear," he wrote, adding that during the probe it came to light that the UAE Court has already granted minor's custody to their father (Umar Farooq).

The officer wrote: "As per the records, there were two attempts made to hand over the minors to the complainant in light of the court's decision."

"However, these attempts were unsuccessful due to the intervention of the UAE Court's decision. Taking into consideration these facts, the Supreme Court has also dismissed the petitioner's petition as she received 1.000.000 Rps to pursue the case in UAE."

"Considering the aforementioned facts and circumstances, it may not be appropriate to continue the investigation in this case, and no credible evidence has emerged regarding the offence of Section 363 PPC against the accused in this case."

"Based on the information provided, considering the aforementioned facts and circumstances, it may be deemed a waste of time to continue the investigation in the mentioned case. Therefore, the decision to dismiss the case has been made. Hence, a report of dismissal has been prepared and forwarded."

The officer also dismissed another case as frivolous and without merit registered by Sophia Mirza on in 2009 alleging that Zahoor allegedly stole her Cheque Nos. 6028414 & 6028424 & 6028414 from her purse and wrote for forty million rupees and forged her signature to withdraw money from her bank account but failed.

The Lahore police officer wrote: "The investigation in this case was conducted by Rafaqat Ali (ASI/INV at Police Station Race Course, Lahore). The investigating officer repeatedly called the complainant to join the investigation and submit the documentary evidence, but she did not appear nor submitted any evidence and she did not receive the summons or notice."

"Furthermore, a case No. 297/09 was filed by Shahid Ahmad Khan against the complainant at Police Station Defence regarding the cheque No. 6028414 (as mentioned in the FIR)."

"The investigating officer repeatedly called the complainant to join the investigation and submit the documentary evidence, but she did not appear nor submitted any evidence."

"Since the case was filed in 2009 and remained under investigation for a period of 13 years, however, there is no legal provision to keep the instant case under investigation indefinitely. Therefore, a decision has been made to dismiss this case, considering the suspicious circumstances. Hence, a report of dismissal has been prepared and forwarded."

Mirza had registered a total of eight cases against her ex-husband Zahoor in Lahore and Karachi.

These cases related to allegations of kidnapping, money laundering and fraud. Except for one, all the cases have been dismissed due to lack of evidence and lack of cooperation with the police from the complainant.