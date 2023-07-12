48,000 affected due to flood in River Ravi: Punjab CM

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.— Twitter/File

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday revealed that as many as 48,000 people in 40 villages were affected after River Ravi started overflowing from its banks as India released excessive water earlier this week, causing floods near the bordering villages.

On May 9, India released around 185,000 cusecs of water from Ujh Barrage, causing the flow in the Ravi River to rise amid a forecast of heavy rains in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

A collaborative rescue operation kick-started on Monday by the Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 teams in the province's Tehsil Shakargarh after India released excessive water.

During the three hours long visit to the flood-affected areas, the chief minister reviewed the water’s situation in the river and visited several submerged villages in Jhang.

The chief minister interacted with local peopled and inquired about their problems. Taking swift action over their complaints, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to address their issues.

He also ordered monitoring the water in the rivers round the clock and expedite the relief operations.

Relief and medical camps have been set up in the flood-hit areas to facilitate the affectees, Naqvi said, adding, “Three to four feet of stagnant water still remains in few villages.”

CM Naqvi stressed the need of evacuating people from the riverbed to avoid human loss. He ordered to leave no stone unturned in providing the best medical facilities to the people.

Over 200 rescued

At least 223 residents of tehsil Shakargarh — mostly women and children — stranded in the midst of rising water levels in the River Ravi were rescued on Monday.

They were later brought to safer locations as Punjab Rangers' rescue team stayed in the border area to deal with the situation unfolding.



The border village of Jalala in Shakargarh also suffered crop damage as a result of the floodwaters originating from India. The crops cultivated by local paddy farmers were submerged while they themselves remained trapped.

Pakistan's eastern neighbour released at least 185,000 cusecs of water in River Ravi on Sunday.

Resultantly, excessive water from India reached Kartarpur Jassar through Naina Kot and is expected to reach Lahore via Shahdara in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, there is flooding in River Ravi, Nullah Baeen and other tributaries.

The administration, as per officials, is on alert in the districts adjacent to River Ravi and Chenab, while relief camps have been set up in various districts in view of the floods.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), there is moderate flooding in Chenab at Marala as well as Shakargarh and Nullah Baeen, low-level flood in Khanki and Kadirabad in Chenab, while the flow of water in other rivers, including Ravi is normal.

The flow of water in all rivers, barrages, dams and canals is being continuously monitored. The control room, meanwhile, is monitoring the entire situation in Punjab.