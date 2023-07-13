 
Al-Hilal signs Serbian midfield maestro Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Lazio - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - June 3, 2023 Lazios Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during the match.— Reuters
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Lazio - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - June 3, 2023 Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during the match.— Reuters

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has made a significant acquisition by signing Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Serie A side Lazio. The announcement was made on Wednesday, confirming the completion of the deal. Al-Hilal described Milinkovic-Savic as "Coming from Italy's eagles" and stated that he represents "Asia's Leader" in a tweet.

According to Italian media reports, Al-Hilal has agreed to pay approximately 40 million euros ($44.51 million) for the 28-year-old player. Milinkovic-Savic has committed to a three-year contract with an additional option for a fourth year. He will join forces with Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, both of whom recently joined the club in June.

To mark the occasion, Al-Hilal shared a video on social media, capturing the emotional reaction of Milinkovic-Savic's father as he looked at photos of his son. The footage then transitions to the Serbian player proudly wearing his new team's jersey, stating, "I'm Hilal."

Milinkovic-Savic began his career with Lazio in 2015 and played a vital role in their triumph in the 2018-19 Italian Cup as well as their two Italian Super Cup victories. Al-Hilal, based in Riyadh, boasts an illustrious history as the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia. They hold an impressive record of 18 Saudi league titles and four Asian Champions titles.

Despite losing their league and Champions League crowns last season, Al-Hilal remains a formidable force in Saudi Arabian football. The addition of Milinkovic-Savic, along with the recent reappointment of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus on a one-year deal, signals their determination to reclaim their previous successes and dominate the upcoming season.

