NBA sex tape scandal: Is Moriah Mills pregnant with Zion Williamson's baby?

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Zion Lateef Williamson, an American professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA (left) and the former adult movie star Moriah Mills. — AFP/Instagram/@MoriahMills
NBA star Zion Williamson has landed in hot waters following fresh claims by Moriah Mills — a former adult film star — that she had sex tapes with the player and may leak it to the media, sparking speculation about the pregnancy with his child.

Social media is now abuzz with claims that Mills is pregnant with Zion Williamson’s baby when she went viral again after sharing a video of herself at a tattoo parlour seemingly getting "Zion" tattooed on her face.

The former adult movie star went public with her illicit relationship last month triggering an intense controversy in the NBA circuit.

At the time, she also shared screenshots of an apparent Snapchat exchange with the 23-year-old NBA player, one of which implied an offer to fund a move to New Orleans.

It’s unclear if she actually went through with a real tattoo.

"Stamped and locked in so you it’s real [sic]," she wrote on social media.

Following this, Mills posted a video of a positive pregnancy test on her Instagram Story but didn’t elaborate further leaving the netizens to believe that the NBA star is the father.

However, Williamson, the Jordan brand athlete, has not addressed Mills’ allegations so far.

NBA sex tape scandal: Is Moriah Mills pregnant with Zion Williamsons baby?

The adult film star also claimed that she has been receiving messages from the NBA player’s followers full of threats.

Mills told TMZ that she has yet to hear from Williamson’s legal team regarding her public threats to release the alleged raunchy content — adding that she is confident the two-time NBA All-Star would never go through with a lawsuit.

Although Mills has faced backlash from Williamson’s supporters after going public with their alleged relations, she claimed the two are on "chill" terms.

“All I can say is, sometimes you make mistakes, or whatever,” Mills told the outlet.

