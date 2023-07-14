 
US doesn't interfere in Pakistan's political matters: Ambassador Blome

By
Bureau report

|July 14, 2023

United States ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome. — US Embassy
  • Blome spoke during USAID ceremony in Peshawar.
  • "We stand by Pakistani people during these hard times," Blinken says.
  • USAID provides equipment worth $5 million to KP Board of Revenue.

PESHAWAR: Donald Blome, the United States ambassador to Pakistan, said the US doesn't interfere in Pakistan's political matters, Geo News reported quoting him.

The ambassador's remarks came during a ceremony in Peshawar where the US Agency for International Development (USAID) provided $5 million worth of equipment to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Board of Revenue, augmenting its capacity for accurate land measurements, said a communique.

Following the recent International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval of a programme for Pakistan's support, the US has been welcoming towards the agreement between the country and the money-lending institution.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also welcomed the approval of the loan tranche stating that Washington stood by the people of Pakistan.

"We stand by the Pakistani people during these hard times and welcome the International Monetary Fund's approval of a programme to support Pakistan," Blinken wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"We urge Pakistan to continue working with IMF toward macroeconomic reforms and sustainable economic recovery," he further said on the microblogging site. 

Meanwhile, during the ceremony attended by Blome, USAID provided equipment worth $5 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Revenue to augment its capacity for accurate land measurements.

The US has been partnering with the KP government to strengthen transparency and accuracy in the land records and registration system, promoting economic growth and investment in the seven subdivisions of the newly merged districts.

The United States also announced a new partnership to empower the Ombudsperson Secretariat by providing training to ombudsperson staff on women’s rights and land settlement regulations, it said. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the ombudsperson’s crucial role in safeguarding women’s rights to property and inheritance.

