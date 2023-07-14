Mbappe probably known to more people in India than France: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and French foward Kylian Mbappe. — Reuters/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that footballer Kylian Mbappe might be more famous in India than in France, News 24 reported.

His comments came during his two-day visit in Paris where he addressed the Indian community. During the interaction, PM Modi drew attention to the 24-year-old striker.

Speaking about the Frenchman and his growing popularity among Indian fans, the PM said that Mbappe is a "super hit" in the South Asian Country.

He added that he is probably known by more people in India than in France.

“French football player Kylian Mbappe is a super hit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



Mbappe calls PSG 'divisive team'

Kylian Mbappe has described his club Paris St Germain as a "divisive team", amid a contract standoff between the player and the French Ligue 1 champions.

Relations between PSG and Mbappe soured last month after the French forward said he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, meaning he can leave for free in June 2024.

If he runs down his contract PSG would be unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros ($197 million) they spent to sign him. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let him go for free.

Mbappe, Ligue 1's top scorer in the last five seasons, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.



"I think that playing for PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club," he said in an interview with France Football magazine. He did not elaborate.

Mbappe said he was the "most decisive player" in the group stage but could not explain what PSG were missing with the club hitting a "glass ceiling" in Europe.



"We did what we could, period. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club," he added.

— Additional input from Reuters.