FIFA to lift ban on Ronaldo's Al-Nassr once it pays debt to Leicester

Football's governing body FIFA has said that it will lift the ban from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr once it settles a debt with 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City, Hindustan Times reported.

Al-Nassr had to pay €460,000 ($513,000) with an annual interest of 5% after a FIFA-appointed judge issued the order in October 2021.

The ruling was released by FIFA making it clear that the Saudi side will be banned from registering new players if they fail to Leicester the required amount, which would apply on both domestic as well as international transfer meaning Al-Nassr wouldn’t be able to register superstars they’ll sign from Europe.

Following the non-payment of the debt, FIFA banned the Saudi pro league from making any new signings over the club's failure to pay add-ons owed to Leicester City under the Musa deal.

Musa, 30, joined Al-Nassr in 2018 for a £14 plus add-ons fee and left the club after two years in 2020 after appearing in 50 matches and scoring nine goals.

Currently, Al-Nassr can still buy new players but it is unable to register them to play.

“The club Al Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players due to outstanding debts,” said the governing body on Thursday.

“The relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned.”



It must be noted that the Saudia Pro League have taken the football world by storm in the last seven months.

Ever since Ronaldo made his move to the Middle East, we have seen names like Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N’golo Kante and many others following in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.