 

Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?

PSG loss to Borussia Dortmund crushed French forward's chances

May 08, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Lionel Messi were already title-winning players at Kylian Mbappe's age. — Reuters

The defeat by Borussia Dortmund destroyed the chances of Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) to win the UEFA Champions League title, failing the French forward Kylian Mbappe to be on the list of winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at his current age.

PSG were crushed by Borussia Dortmund in Champions League semi-final as Mats Hummels netted a goal taking the team to a 2-0 aggregate victory in Paris.

The recent match was a good opportunity for Kylian Mbappe to increase in ranks however, the 25-year-old has yet to witness a triumph in the Champions League.

 Kylian Mbappe missed opportunity to rub shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. — Reuters

When Ronaldo and Messi were his age, they had experienced the charm of what it was like to celebrate a continental victory.

Lionel Messi at Kliyan Mbappe’s age

The 36-year-old Messi had three UEFA Champions League medals at the 25-years of age.

In 2006, the Inter Miami forward was not on the field however, he was a member of Barcelona’s by then.

Messi helped his team win three more titles, in which two of them were attained before 25.

  • 2006 – 18 years old
  • 2009 – 21 years old
  • 2011 – 23 years old
  • 2015 – 27 years old

Cristiano Ronaldo at Kilyan Mbappe’s age

At the age of the French international, Cristiano Ronaldo had only one title on his name in which the 39-year-old helped Manchester United to triumph the 2008 title at the age of 23.

  • 2008 – 23 years old
  • 2014 – 29 years old
  • 2016 – 31 years old
  • 2017 – 32 years old
  • 2018 – 33 years old

