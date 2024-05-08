Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11

Green Shirts stand at top of points table after demonstrating flawless play, registering three wins and a draw

A glimpse of the earlier match between Pakistan and Japan on May 7, 2024. — Flash Sukan

Pakistan have sailed through tough matches to the final of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 in Ipoh, Malaysia, in which they would take on Japan on May 11 at the same venue.



The two sides will lock horns on May 11 at the same venue.

Pakistan are at the top of the table after four games. They have registered three wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, Japan also have the same number of wins and a draw.

Malaysia and New Zealand are placed at third and fourth respectively with six points.

Korea have registered three points and are at five while Canada with no wins, are teetering at sixth.

— FIH

Earlier, Pakistan claimed a 5-4 win over Canada to increase their chances of qualifying.

Canada had taken a 2-0 lead within the first 17 minutes to put Pakistan on the backfoot. However, the green shirts made a great comeback to win the match 5-4.

Abu Bakr Mahmood scored the first two goals for Pakistan to bring his side back in the game.

Arshad Liaqat, Rana Waheed Ashraf and Ghazanfar Ali also notched up one goal each for Pakistan.

Sean Davis scored a brace for Canada, meanwhile Harbir Sindhu and Avjot Buttar scored one each.

Pakistan will play their final round game against New Zealand on May 10.

On the other hand, Japan defeated Malaysia by 2-1 to confirm their place in the final.