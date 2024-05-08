Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season

Lahore and Rawalpindi are set to host more PSL season 10 matches than Karachi in 2025

A general view of the National Stadium in Karachi, March 4, 2021. — Reuters

After the “City of Lights” attracted fewer spectators in the Pakistan Super League’s ninth edition, the cricket management has reportedly decided to lessen the number of matches during the PSL season 10 next year.

Lahore and Rawalpindi are set to host more matches than Karachi during the mega T20 event in 2025.

According to media reports, Karachi has been given five matches in the draft schedule for PSL 2025. Meanwhile, Lahore will get a maximum of 10 matches and Rawalpindi eight. Multan will also get five matches during the event.

Karachi has been given fewer matches, as compared to this year, due to low turnout in the last season.

The PSL 2025 playoffs are set to be held at a neutral venue, which, in all probability, will be England.

During the competition this year, Karachi hosted 11 matches, including the Qualifier, two Eliminators, and the final. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi each hosted nine matches. Multan, known as the City of Saints, got five matches.

All the teams will report on April 7, 2025, with training sessions scheduled till April 11.

The opening match will be held between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi on Saturday, April 12. Two matches will be played the next day, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi while Kings and Multan Sultans will face each other in Karachi.

The PSL Governing Council meeting will be held towards the end of May 2024. During the meeting, the window for the next PSL and changes to playing conditions will be approved.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier confirmed that, due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held in the traditional event window, the event window for the PSL 2025 event will be April 7-May 20.

The PCB is also contemplating innovative changes to enhance the excitement of PSL matches from the next edition.

Among the proposals deliberated upon, one concept is of both the competing teams submitting two separate team sheets at the toss.

Following the outcome of the toss, teams would then select one of their provided lineups which will be considered as their final playing XI. This initiative is aimed to mitigate any disadvantage for the teams losing the toss.

In addition, another proposal that came under discussion was applying Power Surge, similar to Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

This provision empowers teams to initiate a Power Play period spanning two overs, any time from the 11th over of the innings to the end of the innings.

During this period, only two fielders are permitted outside the circle. Consequently, the traditional Power Play at the start of the innings would be condensed to four overs.