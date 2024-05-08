Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today

A total of 23 matches are set to be played in this prestigious championship, reads statement

Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed Khawaja addressing media brief of 2nd CNS of All Pakistan Squash Championship. — APP/File

The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship 2024 will take place from May 8 to May 12 in Karachi at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy on Tuesday.



The media briefing for the tournament took place in Karachi.

A total of 23 matches are set to be played in this prestigious championship, which boasts a prize money of US $20,000 and has been designated as the PSA Challenger Series for Men.



Nineteen international players along with five Pakistani players, all holding international rankings, are participating in this year's championship.

The players hail from eight different countries, including Egypt, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Japan, Germany, England, and the Netherlands, adding an international flair to the tournament.

In a bid to promote diversity and inclusivity in the sport, four categories have been introduced in this year's event: PSA Women Satellite Series, U-15 Boys, U-13 Boys, and U-15 Girls. Each category will feature 15 matches, providing a platform for young talents to showcase their skills.

The championship is officially registered with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), based in London, UK, underlining its significance on the global squash circuit.