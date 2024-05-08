 

Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today

A total of 23 matches are set to be played in this prestigious championship, reads statement

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed Khawaja addressing media brief of 2nd CNS of All Pakistan Squash Championship. — APP/File

The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship 2024 will take place from May 8 to May 12 in Karachi at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy on Tuesday.

The media briefing for the tournament took place in Karachi. 

A total of 23 matches are set to be played in this prestigious championship, which boasts a prize money of US $20,000 and has been designated as the PSA Challenger Series for Men.

Nineteen international players along with five Pakistani players, all holding international rankings, are participating in this year's championship. 

The players hail from eight different countries, including Egypt, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Japan, Germany, England, and the Netherlands, adding an international flair to the tournament.

In a bid to promote diversity and inclusivity in the sport, four categories have been introduced in this year's event: PSA Women Satellite Series, U-15 Boys, U-13 Boys, and U-15 Girls. Each category will feature 15 matches, providing a platform for young talents to showcase their skills.

The championship is officially registered with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), based in London, UK, underlining its significance on the global squash circuit.

More From Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player
What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?

What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?
Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series

Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi
Real Madrid make it to Champions League final

Real Madrid make it to Champions League final
Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11

Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11
Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?

Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada
Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season

Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season
Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer

Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer
Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit
Real Madrid ex-manager may replace David Moyes at West Ham United

Real Madrid ex-manager may replace David Moyes at West Ham United