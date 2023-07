A bus falls into a deep gorge in Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan, on July 16, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

At least 12 people were reported dead in an unfortunate incident as a tourist bus plunged into a ravine while travelling on the Karakoram Highway in Diamer, rescue officials said Sunday.

As many as 10 others were injured in the unfortunate incident that reportedly took place while the bus was travelling to Gilgit from Islamabad.

Police and rescue teams are carrying out efforts to shift the injured and dead to hospitals.

More to follow...