PPP hints at appointment of politician as caretaker PM

Political offices can be run only by politicians, says Kaira.

"PM Office most elevated political role, with many responsibilities".

PPP leader says appointing non-political person will be "disgrace".

Senior Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said Monday that a politician should be appointed as caretaker prime minister, saying Premier Shehbaz Sharif has started consultations with allied parties on the selection of interim setup.

Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Geo Pakistan', Kaira said that the prime minister would consult with the opposition leader after deliberations with coalition partners.

Kaira's statement comes after PM Shehbaz's announcement that the government will hand over the reins to the interim rulers next month, before the completion of the assembly’s tenure.

The early dissolution of the National Assembly — which is completing its tenure on August 12 at midnight — will give the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) 90 days to fix a date for the election.

If the assembly completes its tenure, then the ECP is bound to hold polls in 60 days.

The senior PPP leader said that political offices can be run only by politicians, as this is their job.

He added that the most elevated political office of the country is that of the prime minister. "If a judge, general, bureaucrat, technocrat, journalist, or any corporate sector employee is appointed to it, it will be a disgrace to the post and cannot work."

“Can I be appointed, if a seat of a judge in a high court or the Supreme Court is vacant? How will I be able to do justice there?” he asked.

Kaira said the PM's Office has many responsibilities.

“Political people should be appointed as prime minister, ministers or chief ministers. These posts should not go to others.”

Kaira said that the election reforms could be completed in a few days and that the election commission had started the process based on the old census.

The PPP leader added that the commission needs four months for new delimitation.

He advised the political parties to legislate on election reforms soon after completing the consultation.