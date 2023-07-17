 
When will Karachi receive fresh spell of monsoon rains?

By
|July 17, 2023

Women walk amid heavy rainfall in Pakistan. — AFP/File
  • Monsoon currents likely to penetrate in upper, central parts from July 18.
  • Dust-thunderstorm and rain likely in Karachi, other Sindh districts.
  • Low-lying areas of Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore at risk of urban flooding.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that a fresh spell of monsoon rains coupled with thundershowers is likely to hit the various parts of the country including Karachi during this week.

The Met Office said on Monday that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday (tomorrow) night, which are likely to intensify on Wednesday (July 19).

Under the influence of these weather systems, the Met Office said dust-thunderstorm and rain (with isolated heavy falls) are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of the province from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

While Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts are likely to receive rain from July 19 to 23, it added.

Moreover, the weather department said rain/wind-thundershower (with heavy falls) is also expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, DI Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from July 18 night to July 23 with occasional gaps.

Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad are expected to receive rain July 19 night to July 21 with occasional gaps.

The Met department said heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from Tuesday night to July 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

It advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast and the general public to stay in safe places during the heavy rains.

“Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell,” it added.

Election on 2017 census unacceptable: MQM-P

LHC suspends order against transfer of land to army for corporate farming

PPP hints at appointment of politician as caretaker PM

'PPP stands with all communities': Karachi mayor rejects temple demolition reports

PTI not being taken into confidence over electoral reforms: Qureshi

Taliban's statement on Doha deal worries Pakistan leaders

New force for safety of courts, judges established

PTI President Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

Who is Seema Haider? Investigative agencies compile preliminary report

