Parliamentary committee 'finalises' electoral reforms proposals

A staffer of the provincial Election Commission of Pakistan finalises arrangements at polling station in Karachi's Bihar Colony on May 6, 2023. — Online

Law minister says govt taking all political parties' suggestions.

Good attitude necessary for "fruits of good legislation", Tarar says.

Not taken into confidence, Shah Mehmood Qureshi complains.

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar confirmed that proposals to initiate electoral reforms had been finalised and were currently being drafted after the parliamentary committee agreed upon amendments to the Election Act 2017.

The government will now prepare the final draft following consultation with political parties, according to The News.

The development was announced by the minister after an in-camera session of the committee took place to examine the Elections Act 2017 in the federal capital with Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as the chair.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Tarar said the government is expecting suggestions from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) as well and that amendments are being made beyond the affiliation of political parties.

"Some written suggestions will come from GDA member Dr Fehmida Mirza,” he said.

The minister added that the "fruits of good legislation" can only be obtained through "good attitudes”.

Tarar maintained that the Election Commission of Pakistan was on board regarding the amendments. However, he added, overseas Pakistanis would not be able to vote through the internet.

According to sources, once the proposed draft amendments get the nod from political parties, the farewell session of the National Assembly will be summoned for legislation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi complained that his party was not being taken into confidence over election reforms despite being a major stakeholder.

"Section 9 of the Election Act 2017 is very vague," he remarked during a media talk at a district kacheri in Multan two days back.