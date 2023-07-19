Messages from Karbala

Pilgrims gather in Karbala in October, 2019, ahead of the holy ritual of Arbaeen. — Reuters

As this week sees Muslims worldwide observing 'Muharram' — the first month of the Islamic year that begins on a note of sorrow — the tragedy surrounding the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) on the 10th day of this month reinforces powerful and enduring messages.

The tragic day of the martyrdom, remembered as 'Ashura', almost 1,400 years ago saw at least 72 of the followers of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also brutally martyred.

Their bodies were mutilated by a military force of between 30,000-70,000 soldiers. The carnage — unleashed after Imam Hussain (AS) refused allegiance to Yazid bin Muawiya, the caliph at the time — has no parallel in history.

The martyrdom was followed by the capture of women and children accompanying Imam Hussain (AS). Their campsite was burnt, and they were brutally enslaved and forcibly taken on a 900 kilometers harsh journey, first to Kufa and then to the court of Yazid bin Muawiya in Damascus.

Nowhere in history is there another example of an iconic leader heading towards certain death while carrying along women and children of his household.

The tragedy of this journey after the massacre was unprecedented, as history fails to record the exact number of captives who left Karbala versus the number who arrived at their destination. Many children fell off the backs of camels as they raced ahead, leaving no trace of them.

In brief, if the massacre at Karbala is remembered for its brutality, its legacy has been preserved for all times to come by the patience, resilience, endurance and defiance shown by the survivors thereafter.

Yazid's ability to ensure peace was soon rocked across his powerful empire after the captives reached his court, and accounts of their ordeal became public.

The prisoners were kept waiting for three days in the historic 'Souq e Hamidiya' – a bazaar near 'Umayyad' mosque in Damascus which housed Yazid's court – as preparations were ordered to lavishly celebrate the ruler's victory.

But as news spread of the events at Karbala, a powerful backlash began across the empire, eventually forcing Yazid to order the release of the prisoners.

History has carried powerful accounts, notably of Bibi Zainab (AS), the younger sister of Imam Hussain (AS), for publicly rebuking Yazid and his followers.

Her eloquence remains unparalleled, especially given her personal tragedy during this epic journey. She saw off two of her teenage sons, Aun bin Abdullah (AS) and Muhammad bin Abdullah (AS), join the martyrs of Karbala.

A powerful sermon by Bibi Zainab (AS) in Yazid's court has been preserved in history as a shining example of her defiance against powerful odds.

Christopher Paul Clohessy, a respected catholic priest, in his book 'Half of My Heart — the narrative of [Bibi] Zaynab, the daughter of Ali [Hazrat Ali a.s]' narrated her memorable words: "Even if your [Yazid] public speech has brought down calamity upon me, I make light of your power, I find your scolding astonishing and I deem your censure excessive."

Referring to the massacre at Karbala, she announced: "The wolves beset those most righteous and blameless corpses and the mothers of the wild beasts efface them. Even if you took us as booty, you would find us an imminent loss, when you do not find anything but what you have perpetrated".

Paying a rich tribute to Bibi Zainab (AS) in the aftermath of Karbala, Clohessy wrote: "In spite of all she has suffered, she completes her task on a note of utter trust in the excellence and the sufficiency of God."

Twice during this terrible journey, Bibi Zainab (AS) stepped ahead to block the likely killing of Imam Zainul Abideen (AS), the teenage son of Imam Hussain (AS) who was among the prisoners and carried the lineage of his father for times to come.

Historical accounts also record the exemplary role of Bibi Zainab (AS) for bravely blocking Yazid from handing over Bibi Sakina (AS), the under-aged daughter of Imam Hussain (AS), to a Syrian man who wanted to enslave the child.

The eventual return of the prisoners to Madina after their release from Damascus did not end the tragedy surrounding Bibi Zainab (AS). Her mission during gatherings became that of spreading the message of her slain brother and narrating the tragedy of Karbala.

Soon, the patience of the empire ran thin, and Yazid ordered the governor of Madina to banish her from the city of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to silence her words.

By most historical accounts, Bibi Zainab (AS) was likely martyred just seventeen months later in Damascus, a city best known worldwide for hosting her final resting place.

Hajjah Chahnaz A Kbaisi-Hazari, in her book 'Who is Zaynab' wrote: "The name Zaynab S.A. is associated with dignity and courage; parents choose it for their daughters because it represents everything that is valuable and worthy and demonstrates the height of human achievement."

Writing about the significance of events surrounding the prisoners of Karbala following their capture, subsequent travel and imprisonment in Damascus, Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim, in his book, 'The role of women - Imam Al Husayn's uprising' wrote: "These women and children bore the second portion of pains and calamities. It may even be said that this portion [the massacre at Karbala being the first portion] equals that portion borne by Imam Al Husayn and his menfolk and companions".

The message of Karbala is especially relevant to people struggling worldwide today, encouraging them to carry on believing that their sacrifice will indeed pay off in the future.

The period of mourning that begins this week for the victims of Karbala from almost 1,400 years ago powerfully exhibits the strength of the tragedy and its compelling legacy as passed on from generation to generation.

Ayatollah Al-Hakim aptly wrote: "The revolution of Imam al-Husayn [a.s] is not a revolution for a handful of days…..It is a revolution that continues and remains ….. for everyday is Ashura and every land is Karbala."

The writer is an Islamabad-based journalist who writes on political and economic affairs. He can be reached at [email protected] com