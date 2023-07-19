Pak vs SL: Fans all praise for Naseem Shah for unshakable defence

Pakistan´s Naseem Shah (L) plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 18, 2023.

Pakistan stretched their lead to a dominant 149 on day three of the first Test on Tuesday, as Saud Shakeel hit a massive double ton, supported by Naseem Shah who stayed on the wicket despite facing 78 balls.



The fourth day of the opening match is underway in Galle, with the home side looking for wickets as the hosts resumed their second innings on Wednesday.

Naseem's unbeatable defence which saw a stand of 94 between him and Shakeel proved to be frustrating for Sri Lanka but won the hearts of fans back home.

The fans took no time to express their love for the young pacer with praise, while some poster entertaining memes on Twitter.

Have a look at some of the reactions here:

Here are some memes as well:



