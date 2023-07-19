 
Robert Downey Jr. reveals an unusual detail about ‘Oppenheimer’ script

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

File Footage 

Robert Downey Jr. disclosed that Christopher Nolan printed the script of his highly anticipated film "Oppenheimer" on a red coloured paper.

The "Sherlock Holmes" star also noted the difficulties he faced while reading the script, claiming he felt dizzy when he looked at the paper. 

While speaking during the Entertainment Weekly's "Around the Table,” Downey recalls going to the acclaimed filmmaker’s home to discuss and read the script of the biographical thriller.

"I don't want to complain, but it's on red paper printed in black, which is kind of difficult, at best," Downey said.

"A bit unnerving, as well," Downey’s co-star in the film, Emily Blunt, chimed in.

Downey continued: "I guess there's something about it that makes it that you forget it as soon as you read it. I don't know what those colors are. It's kind of like being hypnotized."

The Avengers actor was not certain why the script was typed on the red paper, and what purpose did it serve.

Previously, while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan revealed how he does not rely on technology to pen his films’ scripts and prefers delivering them to actors personally.

"It's not secrecy, it's privacy," he said. "It's being able to try things, to make mistakes, to be as adventurous as possible.”

“And to be able to sit with somebody who's just read what you've written and get their take on it, see how they connect with it in a very human, face-to-face way,” the director added.

The film, starring Cillian Murphy as the lead, is slated to be released on July 21, 2023. 

